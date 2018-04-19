Celtic: Brendan Rodgers says progress 'a joy to see' ahead of double treble target

Brendan Rodgers says his two seasons at Celtic could not have been better

Brendan Rodgers says his two seasons at Celtic could not have gone better as his side close in on double trebles.

Celtic, who travel to Hibs on Saturday, are one victory from a seventh consecutive Premiership title and face Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

"It was important for us that we could start quickly and that's down to the players," said manager Rodgers.

"They've come on board and been brilliant. I've talked to them about their ferocious intent to improve."

Rodgers added that his side's progress on the pitch had been "a joy to see" and that they were already thinking about how they can improve next season.

"[Facing Hibs] is always a difficult game but our players have a good confidence and we'll prepare for a tough game. It (the Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Rangers at Hampden) was a very good win for us. If you win a semi-final against one of your great rivals then of course there's a good feeling in that.

Chance to 'warp up the league'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

"But very quickly you have to move onto the next game and our next game gives us the opportunity to wrap up the league.

"If we can do it - great. If not, then we have four games to go. The most important thing is to win the title but of course you want to win it as soon as you can."

Midfielder Callum McGregor, who scored in Sunday's win over Rangers, says the Celtic players want to clinch the title "as quickly as possible".

"Confidence is high and we want to try to finish it off as quickly as possible," he said.

"Everybody's excited and raring to go off the back of a good result."

McGregor was relishing the prospect of another domestic treble.

"In terms of that achievement, it's obviously really exciting for the players and something that we'll be trying our best to do," said the Scotland international.

Callum McGregor (left) says Celtic aim to secure the league title as quickly as possible

"But we know how we got our success last year was taking each game as it comes, focusing on the next one and trying to get the win."