League of Ireland Premier Division: Dundalk v Derry City (Fri)

Derry City lie six points behind Dundalk but have a game in hand on their Oriel Park hosts

Airtricity Premier Division Venue: Oriel Park Date: Friday 20 April Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry boss Kenny Shiels says his team have to be "creative and inventive" if they are to overcome leaders Dundalk.

Third-placed City have won their last seven games while Dundalk are unbeaten with just one goal conceded.

"We're playing a team which is very regimental and structured in their play and which makes the least mistakes in the league," said Shiels.

"So we have to be creative and inventive instead of trying to fight them."

He added: "We have to try to bring out areas of our game which are maybe better than them.

"They have so much experience and they know how to kill a game, buy a free-kick or get an opponent yellow-carded - their players are very crafty.

"They know how to win a free-kick when it's not a free-kick. I see it in their game all the time and it's very prevalent in how they play but you can't deny the qualities they have."

City in contention

Derry travel to Oriel Park trailing the pacesetters by six points but the Candystripes have a game in hand.

Shiels claims the club would be topping the table if it had managed to retain it's top players after his first season in charge.

"If I was able to keep the players I had from my first season we would be top of the league now, without a shadow of a doubt," he said.

"Because we had Stephen Dooley, Patrick McEleney, Conor McCormack, Barry McNamee and Niclas Vemmelund.

"Look at all those players - we would win the league without a doubt, but I'm not crying over spilt milk."