Ben White: On-loan defender 'has been exceptional' for Newport

Ben White has played 47 times for The Exiles and scored once

Newport County manager Mike Flynn is hopeful the development of defender Ben White will help them attract more loan players from higher leagues.

White, 20, has impressed during his season-long spell in League Two, and has signed a new three-year contract with his Premier League club Brighton.

Flynn said he was "over the moon" for White and added he now needs to break into Brighton's first team.

"He's done what he needed to. He's come here and been exceptional," said Flynn.

"It shows we look after them the right way and Premier League and Championship clubs who are looking to loan players to us will look at Ben White as an example, and hopefully we can do the same with their players."

Flynn added if White does not go on to play for England, "he hasn't fulfilled his potential".