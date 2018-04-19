Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald sympathy over Chris Erskine's award view

Alan Archibald (left) says "it's just one of those things in football"

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says he understands midfielder Chris Erskine's view that the club's player of the year award should be scrapped.

Erskine, one of a four-strong shortlist, tweeted that he was "genuinely embarrassed" to be included given the side's poor season.

Partick are bottom of the Premiership, one point behind Ross County.

"I understand where he is coming from and he's honest enough to say it," said Archibald.

Erskine is in the running for the prize, along with goalkeeper Tomas Cerny, striker Conor Sammon and midfielder Blair Spittal.

'They're an honest group'

In response to Erskine's thoughts, Archibald said he understood the player's frustration, adding: "The problem is the bigger picture is that these awards are organised a year in advance and it's not done last week when we know we're having a bad season.

"We just have to face up to it and get on with it. We are all having a bad season, it's just one of those things in football.

"They are an honest group. They have never hidden from the season we have had, but the split has given us a lifeline and a chance to get out of that and keep the club in the league."

Partick Thistle host Hamilton this Saturday before travelling to St Johnstone the following weekend, with five league games remaining to secure their top-flight status.

"We know the first game of the split is vitally important, and if you can get that win, you can bounce off it and that is our aim," added Archibald.

"We know where we are, we know what we have to do. We know what it is like to be chased so we have to make sure we come out of the traps on Saturday ready to try and get three points.

"We have been on a bad run but that is all put to bed, we have to look forward.

"We have five games to try to save our skins and what happened in the previous 20 games doesn't matter, it's Saturday that counts."