Hibernian: Neil Lennon plays down link to 'winner' Kenny Miller

Kenny Miller scored against Hibs in the 2016 Scottish Cup final but was on the losing side

Neil Lennon failed in a bid to land Kenny Miller last summer but the Hibs manager would not be drawn on whether he would try again.

The veteran striker is currently suspended by Rangers as he nears the end of his Ibrox contract.

"Kenny is a winner," said Lennon. "His career has been fantastic.

"He is nearly as old as me. A good player though. We tried to get him at the start of the season. I like him a lot but it's just speculation."

Miller, who started his career with Hibs, played alongside Lennon at Celtic during season 2006-07.

This week, the former Scotland international was suspended, along with captain Lee Wallace, as the Ibrox club investigate a dressing room row with manager Graeme Murty.

"He has an opinion and I respected him as a team-mate," said Lennon.

"I liked playing with him and he is mentally a very strong character. I don't know if he has crossed the line or not. There is an investigation going on and I'm not privy to that. Maybe it's been blown out of proportion.

"He is 38 and still very very fit and that is testament to being a very good professional and not one that chucks in the towel."

Kenny Miller and Neil Lennon (right) were team-mates at Celtic for a season

Meanwhile, Lennon has advised Murty to "dig in" and not let criticism affect him in the wake of Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic.

The former Under-20s coach was put in interim charge following Pedro Caixinha's dismissal in October and by December the 43-year-old had been give the job for the rest of the season.

"I think Graeme is in a really difficult position because he's been interim manager for what, five or six months now?" said the Easter Road boss.

"What does that say to the players? 'Oh things are going well, so great'. But if things don't go so well? 'Oh well, he's not the manager'.

"Ultimately the buck stops with the manager but it's the same players that were under [Pedro] Caixinha and it wasn't Graeme's fault at the start of the season.

"So maybe those players need to look at themselves and say, 'I've not done enough this season'."

Rangers are three points ahead of fourth-placed Hibs in the race for second place in the Premiership, with the clubs meeting at Easter Road on the final day of the season.

"I'd dig in," added Lennon. "It's been a difficult week but being a manager isn't a bed of roses.

"You're going to have bad experiences. You're going to get the sack at some stage - that's probably a guarantee. But utilise the experience to your benefit and come out stronger."