Rangers 'ahead of curve' with top three finish - Alastair Johnston

Rangers are winless in 10 games against Brendan Rodgers' Celtic

Rangers are "ahead of the curve" in their development despite the current dismay at Ibrox, according to director Alastair Johnston.

The Light Blues sit second in the Premiership but the gulf to leaders Celtic was underlined by Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat.

"We are probably doing a little better than we would have imagined back in the dark days of running out at Brechin in the fourth tier," said Johnston.

"We are making progress."

Rangers are locked in a tussle with Aberdeen and Hibernian to finish as runners-up as the post-split fixtures get under way at the weekend.

But form has been rocky of late, with one win from the past five outings.

And inexperienced manager Graeme Murty has been under the spotlight after senior players Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller were suspended pending a club investigation into a dressing room row in the wake of Sunday's loss at Hampden.

Murty has been in charge since Pedro Caixinha was sacked in October

With Murty given the job until the end of the season after replacing Pedro Caixinha, Johnston insists the board will not be "swayed by the last result".

"We have had the discipline of saying that we will evaluate the situation at the end of the season and the reason that we chose that is that at any given time during the period of his tenure there has been a lot of support for him and sometimes there has been not so much support," he said.

"We as a board have to take a very objective view. Certainly the weekend wasn't a good weekend for us. I was there.

"But we have to be disciplined as a board and not be swayed by the emotions at any one game. We have to look at the big picture. We owe that to the club, that's what we are in place to do."

Having finished third in the top flight last season - 39 points behind Celtic, Rangers are now 12 points adrift as their Glasgow rivals close in on a seventh successive title.

"You have to look back," added Johnston, who was chairman at Ibrox between 2009 and 2011. "The fans have been terrific, as I would have expected them to be, to hang in there and hopefully they will be rewarded.

"In terms of looking forward from where we were four or five years ago at the bottom, the progress that has been gradually made, we are probably ahead of the curve in reality if we finish second or third.

"Hopefully the curve will be fast but it is still going to be gradual. It is not going to happen overnight."