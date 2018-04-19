Man Utd v Tottenham: Spurs don't need FA Cup win - Mauricio Pochettino

Would winning the FA Cup change our lives? No - Pochettino
FA Cup semi-final, Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 April. Kick-off: 17:15 BST
Tottenham do not "need" to win the FA Cup and it would not move them "to a different level", says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs face Manchester United in the semi-final at Wembley at 17:15 BST on Saturday.

Pochettino said it would be "fantastic" to win a trophy, but that only Premier League or Champions League success would be regarded as taking a step up.

"Is it going to change our life? I don't believe," said the Argentine.

"It would be fantastic to finish the season with a trophy. I don't think it's about need or not need."

Tottenham have not won the FA Cup since beating Nottingham Forest in the 1991 final, while the club's last top-flight title came in 1961.

"If we are capable to win the Premier League and the Champions League it is a moment you say the team has improved and reached the next level," added Pochettino.

"Until that, win the FA Cup or the League Cup - it will be fantastic for our fans but is not going to move the club to a different level.

"I want to play to win the Premier League and Champions League - it is my vision. I want to play to win the Premier League. I want to win the Champions League.

"If you are going to change the vision or put the club in a different level you must compete to win the Premier League and then to compete and then win the Champions League."

