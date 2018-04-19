Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 20 April

Championship Conference

The New Saints v Connahs Quay Nomads (19:45 BST): First face second at Park Hall on Friday night as visitors Connahs Quay look to secure their automatic Europa League qualification.

Victory for the Nomads last week left them three points clear of third-place Bangor with two games left, however they still sit 13 points behind champions TNS.

For TNS, Friday night's game gives them the opportunity to avenge their cup defeat to Nomads back in March.

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Carmarthen Town (20:00 BST): It is all to play for on Friday night at Park Avenue as Aberystwyth will secure their Welsh Premier League survival if they avoid defeat to the Old Gold.

Carmarthen looked all-but relegated a few weeks ago but three wins on the bounce has cranked up the pressure on Aberystwyth, who now sit just five points ahead of Neil Smothers' side.

Victory for the visitors would close the gap to two points and leave everything to play for on the final day of the season, anything else will see their fate sealed.

Saturday, 11 April

Championship Conference

Cardiff Metropolitan v Bala Town (14:30 BST): Bala Town's outside chances of automatic European qualification ended last week at the hands of TNS as both they and Cardiff Met can turn their attentions to the play-offs.

However, both sides will be hoping to get back to winning ways, the Students losing their last three and Bala Town's losing run stretching four games.

Christian Edwards' side have managed to pick up just one point from five Phase Two games and will be hoping to make amends at home on Saturday afternoon.

How things stand - Welsh Premier League table

Play-off Conference

Llandudno v Barry Town United (14:30 BST): Barry Town's perfect Phase Two campaign came to an end last week as they were held by Newtown, however a point was enough for Gavin Chesterfield's side to secure a play in the Europa League play-offs.

Hosts Llandudno became the latest victim of Carmarthen's late resurgence as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against the Old Gold, but it mattered little with top-flight safety already ensured.

Barry will be hoping to keep their unbeaten Phase Two record in tact when the travel to the Giant Hospitality Stadium, but for Iwan Williams' side it is one final chance to perform on home soil as the season draws to a close.

Newtown v Prestatyn Town (14:30 BST): Prestatyn Town travel to Latham Park on Saturday to face former manager Chris Hughes' Newtown.

Prestatyn, who are already relegated and will be playing in the Huws Gray Alliance league next season, are searching for their first win since before Christmas to add a positive end to what has been a disappointing season for Gareth Wilson's side.

Newtown will be hoping their fourth and final game against Prestatyn will bring their third win against the Seasiders, the other game finishing in a draw.

Sunday, 22 April

Championship Conference

Bangor City v Cefn Druids (15:00 BST): Bangor have the chance to close the gap on the Nomads once again with the second-place side facing champions TNS on Friday night.

Cefn Druids may well have the final say in the battle for second place as the travel to Bangor on Sunday before facing the Nomads at the Rock next weekend.

The Druids will be looking for a third win in a row after losing the previous three, whilst Bangor will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing to rivals Nomads last week.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 21 April

Banbury United v Merthyr Town (15:00 BST)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 21 April

Colwyn Bay v Clitheroe (15:00 BST)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 22 April

Llandudno FC v Cardiff Met Ladies (14:00 BST)

Caernarfon Town v Caldicot Town (14:00 BST)

Rhyl Ladies v Swansea City Ladies (14:00 BST)

Cyncoed LFC v Abergavenny Women (14:00 BST)

Cardiff City Women v Port Talbot (14:00 BST)