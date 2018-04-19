Bradley Wood: Ex-Lincoln City player banned for six years for match-fixing offences

Bradley Wood left Lincoln City at the end of the 2016-17 season

Defender Bradley Wood has been banned for six years after twice intentionally picking up bookings during Lincoln City's FA Cup run last year.

A Football Association tribunal found he tried to get yellow carded against Ipswich Town and Burnley in order to "influence a football betting market".

Wood, who now plays for Alfreton Town, contested the match-fixing charges.

But betting firms said there had been "unusual bets" placed on the 26-year-old being cautioned in both games.

Seven people placed bets on him to be booked in both games, with the FA saying two of those were close acquaintances of Wood.

"In each case those individuals' bets were atypical both in relation to their personal betting history - none had previously placed bets in the caution betting market; and in relation to the caution betting market - the size of the bets made them stand out," the FA judgement read.

Wood was given a five-year ban for the offences, as well as a further year after admitting to 22 charges of betting on the outcome of matches and one charge of passing on information.

He has been suspended until 8 March, 2024.