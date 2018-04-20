Darren Way: 'I'm sick of players trying' says Yeovil boss as he targets play-offs next season

With just 12 wins from 42 League Two games so far, Yeovil's FA Cup third round tie with Manchester United at Huish Park has been the highlight of their season

Yeovil Town manager Darren Way says he wants his players to show their good intentions on the pitch.

The 18th-placed Glovers need one more point to banish any outside chance of being relegated from League Two.

"When I look at the top teams there's not a huge difference apart from it's a group of players that believe," Way told BBC Somerset.

"I'm sick of players trying, I want them doing. That's got to be the case next year."

As a player Way was part of the Yeovil side that won promotion to League One in 2005 and was part of the coaching team that helped the Glovers reach the Championship after winning the 2013 League One play-off final.

The Glovers were beaten 2-0 by Accrington as the Lancashire side secured their first-ever promotion to the third tier of English football on Tuesday.

And Way says Accrington's success should be a blueprint for his team for next season:

"We've managed to get two-year contracts now which is good, which Accrington have put in place and Wycombe have put in place, but I think next year the pressure has to be on top seven.

"Anyone that can't provide that, they shouldn't be involved, because that's where we're aiming for."