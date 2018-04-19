Fenerbahce v Beskitas: Turkish Cup semi-final abandoned after Bekistas boss hit in the head

Besiktas boss Senol Gunes fell to the ground after being hit on the head

Fenerbahce and Besiktas' Turkish Cup semi-final second leg was abandoned after Bekistas boss Senol Gunes was hit on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.

Gunes, 65, was taken to hospital after being struck in the 58th minute at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday.

Besiktas players left the pitch with referee Mete Kalkavan, who subsequently called the game off at 0-0.

The Istanbul rivals drew the first leg 2-2 at Besiktas.

Besiktas' Pepe, the former Real Madrid defender, was sent off after 30 minutes, while the match was delayed for five minutes in the first half after projectiles where thrown at Besiktas players.

Television pictures appeared to show Gunes falling to the ground and clutching his head after being hit during a row between Fenerbahce fans and Besiktas players on the bench.