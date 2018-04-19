Crystal Palace to build new main stand at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace have been granted permission to build a new main stand at Selhurst Park that will increase capacity from 26,000 to more than 34,000.
They hope the project, which is expected to cost between £75m and £100m, will be completed in time for the 2021-22 season.
"This project will not only transform the stadium, which has been our home since 1924, but it will also have a positive impact on the south London community," said chairman Steve Parish.