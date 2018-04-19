Crystal Palace to build new main stand at Selhurst Park

An artist's impression of what Selhurst Park will look like after the new stand is built

Crystal Palace have been granted permission to build a new main stand at Selhurst Park that will increase capacity from 26,000 to more than 34,000.

They hope the project, which is expected to cost between £75m and £100m, will be completed in time for the 2021-22 season.

"This project will not only transform the stadium, which has been our home since 1924, but it will also have a positive impact on the south London community," said chairman Steve Parish.