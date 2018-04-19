Levante 1-0 Malaga

Malaga were Champions League quarter-finalists five years ago but are now relegated from the Spanish top-flight

Malaga became the first side in Europe's top five leagues to be relegated after the Spanish side were beaten by Levante.

Emmanuel Boateng scored in injury time to end Malaga's survival hopes with five games remaining.

Malaga, who have 17 points from 33 games, have been in La Liga since 2008.

They were also Champions League quarter-finalists just five years ago, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund.