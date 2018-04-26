Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

Aberdeen have yet to beat Hearts this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen welcome back winger Niall McGinn after he missed the win at Kilmarnock with a groin problem.

Defender Andy Considine is available after suspension, but midfielder Chidi Nwakali remains sidelined and Michael Devlin continues his rehabilitation.

Hearts have a number of fitness worries with Joaquim Adao still not 100% after a head knock, while David Milinkovic's knee strain is being assessed.

Demetri Mitchell is back training but Marcus Godinho could be given a rest.

Jamie Brandon and Arnaud Djoum are long-term absentees while Prince Buaben remains sidelined.

Aberdeen would reclaim second place with a win, ahead of rivals Rangers visiting Celtic on Sunday. Hibernian host Kilmarnock on Saturday.

MATCH STATS

Aberdeen are winless in three league meetings with Hearts this season (D2 L1) and have yet to score

Hearts have failed to score on their past three visits to Pittodrie

The Dons have lost just one of their past eight league matches at home (W6 D1), keeping clean sheets in half of those games

Hearts have won just one of their past 10 away league games (D4 L5)

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes:

"I am not thinking about the other games [involving Rangers and Hibs] this weekend. We all play the same amount of games and we all play each other.

"For me it is all about trying to get the three points and building on last week's performance and result.

"We know the importance of winning games. One point is not enough at the minute.

"Hearts are a side who are maybe looking from the outside in a bit, but there is no doubting they are a very good side on their day. They showed that against us a couple of weeks ago.

"They did not quite get to that same level against Rangers last week but there is no doubt Hearts have got the experience and ability to be doing much better."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Go back 10 seasons and other than the Championship season, our away record is pretty poor.

"That's something I need to address for next season.

"Last season we only got three away wins. We have four so far this season and the maximum we can get now is six.

"We reached double figures in the Championship so there's room for improvement, which I quite like."