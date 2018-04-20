Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Motherwell, Partick Thistle, SFA

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers director Alastair Johnston claims the club are doing better than expected - despite being mired in chaos. (Daily Star)

Johnston says finishing third in the Premiership would be a success for Rangers this season, six years after they were playing in the bottom tier. (Daily Record)

Graeme Murty's future at Rangers won't hinge on the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic last weekend. (Daily Express)

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon reckons Dave King sparked Rangers' player revolt by undermining Graeme Murty's authority at the club. Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller were suspended following an angry confrontation with Murty after the defeat to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers also believes Murty's authority has been weakened by a lack of stability at the club. (The Scotsman)

Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller are still in the dark over their Rangers future 72 hours after being suspended. (The National)

Kenny Miller (left) and Neil Lennon were team-mates at Celtic

Neil Lennon could make a summer swoop to bring Miller to Hibs after praising the professionalism of the Rangers outcast. (Daily Express)

Lennon revealed he tried to sign Miller for Hibs last summer and during the January transfer window. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson could also make a move for Miller, and insists defender Cedric Kipre will only be sold for top dollar. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers wants to tie down Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths on a new long-term deal, despite his existing contract already running until 2021. (Daily Record)

The SFA are poised to name a new chief executive as early as next week, with Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell first choice to fill the £300,000-a-year post. (Daily Mail)

Alan Archibald is hoping to emulate the late John Lambie by steering Partick Thistle away from relegation. (The Times)

Scotland full-back Andy Robertson has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side

Kenny Dalglish says "everyone in Scotland should be very, very proud" of the impact Scottish international Andy Robertson is having at Liverpool. (The Scotsman)

Former Hibs and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes is set to be sacked from Greek club Apollon Smyrni after going AWOL for over a week. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland captain John Barclay says Scarlets' European Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster this weekend is the biggest match of his five-year spell with the Welsh side. (The Times)

Alex Dunbar is confident he and other members of the Glasgow Warriors squad are returning to peak fitness at just the right time, and their injury-enforced absence means they are fresh going into the Pro14 playoffs. (The Scotsman)