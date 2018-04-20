Wenger highs and lows

Arsene Wenger arrived at Arsenal in October 1996
Arsene Wenger and Tony Adams
Wenger won his first Premier League title in 1997-98 as part of a domestic double
Thierry Henry and Arsene Wenger
In 2003-04, Wenger managed Arsenal's 'Invincibles', the first team since 1888-89 to go unbeaten through an English top-flight season
Arsene Wenger at the Champions League final in 2006
Wenger has reached one Champions League final as manager. Arsenal lost 2-1 against Barcelona in 2006.
Arsene Wenger at Emirates Stadium
Wenger oversaw Arsenal's move to Emirates Stadium but success and spending was limited in the years following the move
Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson
Wenger had an intense rivalry with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. In December 2017, he passed the Scot's tally of 810 Premier League games managed to set a new record.
Wenger out banner
In recent years, some Arsenal fans have protested against Wenger
Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho
Wenger has also had a heated relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who called the Frenchman a "specialist in failure" when in charge of Chelsea
Arsene Wenger
Wenger's Arsenal went 3,283 days without winning a major trophy from May 2005 and finished outside the top two in the Premier League in 10 consecutive seasons
Arsenal win FA Cup 2014
But Arsenal ended their nine years without a trophy by winning the FA Cup in 2014
Arsenal players after Bayern Munich defeat
Arsenal were beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League and later that season failed to qualify for the competition for the first time during Wenger's reign
Arsene Wenger celebrates FA Cup win in 2017
Arsenal won the FA Cup last season, Wenger's most recent trophy

