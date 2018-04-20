Wenger highs and lows 20 Apr From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43835152 Read more about sharing. Wenger arrived at Arsenal on 1 October 1996 Wenger won his first Premier League title in 1997-98 as part of a domestic double In 2003-04, Wenger managed Arsenal's 'Invincibles', the first team since 1888-89 to go unbeaten through an English top-flight season Wenger has reached one Champions League final as manager. Arsenal lost 2-1 against Barcelona in 2006. Wenger oversaw Arsenal's move to Emirates Stadium but success and spending was limited in the years following the move Wenger had an intense rivalry with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. In December 2017, he passed the Scot's tally of 810 Premier League games managed to set a new record. In recent years, some Arsenal fans have protested against Wenger Wenger has also had a heated relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who called the Frenchman a "specialist in failure" when in charge of Chelsea Wenger's Arsenal went 3,283 days without winning a major trophy from May 2005 and finished outside the top two in the Premier League in 10 consecutive seasons But Arsenal ended their nine years without a trophy by winning the FA Cup in 2014 Arsenal were beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League and later that season failed to qualify for the competition for the first time during Wenger's reign Arsenal won the FA Cup last season, Wenger's most recent trophy