Manchester City Women v Lyon Feminines (Sun)

Lyon won their second consecutive European title against Paris Saint-Germain in Cardiff in 2017

Women's Champions League semi-final - Manchester City v Lyon First leg: 13:00 BST, Sunday 22 April Venue: Academy Stadium, Manchester Coverage: Live on the BBC Red Button, online and on the BBC Sport app

Manchester City boss Nick Cushing says they have "nothing to lose" when they face holders Lyon in the Women's Champions League semi-final.

Cushing's side host the four-time European champions in Sunday's first leg at the Academy Stadium, before the second leg in France on 29 April.

The tie is a repeat of 2017's semi-final, which Lyon won 3-2 on aggregate.

Chelsea meet Wolfsburg in the other semi-final, with two English sides at the last-four stage for the first time.

Both of Sunday's first legs will broadcast live on BBC Sport for the first time in the competition's history.

"We know it's doing to be difficult. It is what it is. They are the greatest team in the world," Cushing told BBC Radio 5 live.

"They have a plethora of talent but we're a good team as well and we have nothing to lose.

"To get to the semi-finals two years on the run shows we're one of the best teams in Europe. We just can't wait for the game."

Team news

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns, although Megan Campbell and former Lyon star Pauline Bremer are long-term absentees.

Cushing could continue to opt for young English keeper Ellie Roebuck in goal, over senior England stopper Karen Bardsley.

Lyon are expected to hand a start to England right-back Lucy Bronze, on her return to Manchester City.