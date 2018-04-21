Chelsea Ladies v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies (Sun)

Wolfsburg were dominant 3-0 first-leg winners at Chelsea in last season's round of 32

Women's Champions League semi-final - Chelsea v Wolfsburg First leg: 18:05 BST, Sunday 22 April Venue: Kingsmeadow Coverage: Live on the BBC Red Button, online and on the BBC Sport app

Recent progress in the English women's game has been amazing, says Wolfsburg boss Stephan Lerch, ahead of their European semi-final against Chelsea.

The German side are away in London for Sunday's first leg - live on BBC Sport - before the return leg on 29 April.

Wolfsburg, who knocked Chelsea out of the Women's Champions League in each of the past two seasons, are three-time finalists, bidding for a fourth title.

No English side has reached the final since Arsenal's triumph in 2007.

Wolfsburg are targeting a European title that would be the 10th to go to a German women's side, whereas Arsenal remain England's only women's champions in Europe so far.

This season's competition has seen two English clubs reach the last-four stage for the first time, while the England national team reached an all-time high of second in the world rankings.

"In my opinion, the German league is still the best league. The teams in Germany are very close to each other," Wolfsburg head coach Lerch told BBC Sport.

"But we've all seen the amazing development in England. A lot of Europe's top players, and also the top players from England, want to play in England for great clubs, because they have great facilities.

"So in Germany we have to take care of it and also try to develop our training centres and so on.

"Chelsea have many national team players of high quality and we know of the performances of Fran Kirby and Ji So-Yun in recent weeks.

"They played very well in the last few weeks so they have a lot of confidence, but we do too. I expect two close games."

Chelsea knocked out German giants Bayern Munich earlier this season, before a quarter-final victory over French outfit Montpellier.

Emma Hayes' side could still win a treble of trophies this term, sitting top of Women's Super League One, with 5 May's Women's FA Cup final against Arsenal to come.

Both of Sunday's first legs will broadcast live on BBC Sport for the first time in the competition's history, with Manchester City meeting holders Lyon in the other last-four tie.

Team news

Visitors Wolfsburg will be without three players in goalkeeper Jana Burmeister, experienced defender Babett Peter and highly-rated Switzerland midfielder, Vanessa Bernauer.

Chelsea remain without long-term injury absentees in England duo Anita Asante and Karen Carney.

The Blues' defender Maria Thorisdottir was stretchered off during last Sunday's Women's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and did not feature in Wednesday's league win at Everton.