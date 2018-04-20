Roy Bentley: Last surviving member of England's 1950 World Cup squad dies aged 93

Chelsea signed Roy Bentley from Newcastle United for £11,000 in January 1948

Former Chelsea striker Roy Bentley, the last surviving member of England's 1950 World Cup squad, has died aged 93.

Bentley made his England debut in 1949 and scored nine goals in 12 appearances - one of which was an infamous World Cup defeat to the USA.

He captained Chelsea to their first top-flight title in 1955 in addition to scoring 150 goals for the club in 367 appearances between 1948 and 1956.

Chelsea described Bentley as a "legend in the truest sense of the word".

"His importance in the club's story never has, and never will be, forgotten," a club statement added. "All at Chelsea send our condolences to his family and friends."

Bentley, who served in the Royal Navy during World War Two, began his career with spells at hometown clubs Bristol City and Bristol Rovers and also played for Newcastle, Fulham and QPR.

He quit playing at the age of 38 and moved into management with Reading and later Swansea City.