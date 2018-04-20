Manchester City will make changes to step forward - Pep Guardiola

Media playback is not supported on this device Guardiola great for English game - Lineker

Manchester City will have to "change a few things to take a step forward" next season, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard guided City to the Premier League title with five games to spare on Sunday, after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat by West Brom.

Guardiola says he now wants his squad to focus on setting records this term.

"In the past, I won the league at Bayern and Barcelona with five, six or seven games, but the next games were not good," he said.

"It would be nice to finish good in terms of good feelings. It would be uncomfortable to finish in a bad way."

City host Swansea City on Sunday (kick-off 16:30 BST) and are 10 goals away from equalling Chelsea's record haul of 103 in the 2009-10 season.

Nine points from their final five games would also beat Chelsea's record Premier League points tally of 95, set in 2004-05.

"The season is still games to play and we have to respect the five opponents and the competition, always there has to be a target," added Guardiola.

"Maybe most goals and points will be a good focus."

But Guardiola says he will also begin analysing his squad and making changes before City begin their title defence in August.

"Now it's the time to start to think about the squad," he said.

"The same people, new people, new staff, new training sessions - we have to change a few things to make a step forward and that's the challenge."

Guardiola future 'depends on energy'

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is entering the final 12 months of his three-year contract at Etihad Stadium and says he will speak to the club at the end of the season.

"I have one more year, I am going to be here," said the 47-year-old.

"We have to see what they think of the future. It also depends on my energy. Now I feel good, at the moment I'm OK."

The Spaniard has never spent more than four years in charge of his previous clubs, and says a lot can change quickly in football.

"At the moment everyone is happy," he added. "We won the title, but you can lose that feeling, I've an amazing group of guys, but you can lose it, it can drop.

"We have to see how the players are after winning, now it's good but football can change in nothing. In these five games we'll see how we react to the success. It's a good test."

'Aguero could be ready for World Cup'

The City boss also confirmed striker Sergio Aguero would be out until the end of the season, but said he hopes the Argentine will return in time for the World Cup.

The 29-year-old had keyhole surgery on his knee on Wednesday, after being troubled by the problem for the past five weeks.

"It's four or five weeks," said Guardiola. "But hopefully he'll be ready for the World Cup."