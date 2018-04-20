BBC Sport - FA Cup semi-final: No home advantage for Tottenham v Manchester United at Wembley

No home advantage at Wembley for semi-final - Dier

Tottenham's Eric Dier insists his team will not benefit from any kind of home advantage at Wembley when they face Manchester United in their FA cup semi-final on Saturday.

WATCH MORE: Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Watch Football Focus, Saturday 21 April, 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

And watch live coverage of Man Utd v Tottenham, from 17:15 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app.

Top videos

Video

No home advantage at Wembley for semi-final - Dier

Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Video

'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

'Arsenal in better place thanks to Wenger'

Video

I hope Wenger doesn't retire from football - Mourinho

Video

Wenger has had a fantastic career - Klopp

Video

'Emotional' Wilson on 'great' Wenger

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Football needs Wenger - Guardiola

Top Stories