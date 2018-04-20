BBC Sport - FA Cup semi-final: No home advantage for Tottenham v Manchester United at Wembley
No home advantage at Wembley for semi-final - Dier
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham's Eric Dier insists his team will not benefit from any kind of home advantage at Wembley when they face Manchester United in their FA cup semi-final on Saturday.
