Tobias Figueiredo: Nottingham Forest to sign Sporting Lisbon defender on permanent deal

From the section

Tobias Figueiredo made his Nottingham Forest debut in the 0-0 draw with Burton in February

Nottingham Forest will sign Sporting Lisbon defender Tobias Figueiredo for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal on 1 July.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds on loan until the end of the season in January and has played 11 games so far.

The former Portugal youth international previously made 15 league appearances for Sporting.

Aitor Karanka's Forest side are 17th in the Championship and visit promotion-chasing Cardiff City on Saturday.