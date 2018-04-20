Joe Newell: Rotherham United midfielder extends contract

Joe Newell has scored seven goals in 40 appearances this season

Rotherham midfielder Joe Newell has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old has made 106 league appearances for the League One side since arriving from Peterborough United in August 2015.

"He wanted it sorted and I'm hopeful that if we go up then we can extend his contract further," boss Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's my job over the summer to get him to sign a longer contract and I don't see that being a problem."