Raj Singh's Hartlepool takeover gets FA and National League approval

Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh has appointed ex-player and coach Craig Hignett as director of football

Raj Singh's takeover of Hartlepool United has been formally ratified by the FA and National League.

The businessman and his group, which involves TV presenter Jeff Stelling, agreed a deal with former owner John Blackledge earlier this month.

Singh has already brought in former Pools boss Craig Hignett as director of football at Victoria Park.

Singh was previously chairman of Darlington before leaving after they went into administration in 2012.

"I am pleased that the efforts over the last three months have brought this together but I know that the real hard work starts now," he told the club website.

Bates in discussions over full-time manager role

Matthew Bates has been in interim charge of the club since manager Craig Harrison left on 21 February.

Pools have won four and lost four of their 11 games under Bates, who also had a spell as caretaker manager at the end of last season when the club was relegated from the Football League.

"We're already looking at making the appointment of a new first team manager and we met with Matthew Bates earlier on Friday to discuss it with him," Singh said.

"It was only fair that we did that to allow Matthew to put his case forward on the back of the results achieved in recent weeks to secure our place in the National League.

"We will be talking to other people about the vacancy as well because we have to make sure we get the right man for the job and let him get on with it as soon as possible.

"The club can't afford to be left behind in terms of player recruitment or preparations for the new season so we have to act swiftly and decisively on that appointment."