Arsenal in a better place thanks to Arsene Wenger - chief exec Ivan Gazidis
Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal in a better position than when he found it, according to the club's chief executive Ivan Gazidis.
The 68-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season.
Gazidis says Arsenal will give Wenger the "send-off" he "deserves" after the Frenchman set new "standards" in the game.
