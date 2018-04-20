Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal in a better position than when he found it, according to the club's chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

The 68-year-old will leave the club at the end of the season.

Gazidis says Arsenal will give Wenger the "send-off" he "deserves" after the Frenchman set new "standards" in the game.

READ MORE: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season

WATCH MORE: When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles