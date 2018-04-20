Anthony McDonald: Hearts midfielder signs new deal until 2021

Craig Levein has introduced Anthony McDonald to the Hearts first team this season

Hearts youngster Anthony McDonald has signed a new contract to stay at Tynecastle until 2021.

The 17-year-old has made 11 first-team appearances, having debuted against Dundee in December.

McDonald follows Harry Cochrane in signing a new three-year deal, while Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean have agreed to join this summer.

"It was such an easy decision to make," midfielder McDonald said on the Hearts website.

"Hearts is the best place to come as a young player, to try and get into first-team football.

"You don't just come here and expect to get first-team football, you need to work hard but it's brilliant."

Meanwhile, Hearts have announced that midfielder Prince Buaben, 29, will leave the club this summer while on-loan defender Connor Randall, 22, will return to parent club Liverpool. Both have featured regularly for Craig Levein's side this season.

Nikolay Todorov, who is currently on loan at Queen of the South, Wojiech Gajda and Harry Paton will also move on.