Stephen McGinn: St Mirren captain signs new two-year contract

Stephen McGinn and his St Mirren team-mates were applauded on to the pitch by opponents Falkirk on Tuesday

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn has signed a new two-year deal with the Scottish Championship winners.

The midfielder, 29, is in his second spell with the Buddies and was nearing the end of his contract.

Former Watford, Sheffield United and Dundee player McGinn has made more than 300 senior appearances since breaking into the St Mirren team as a youth.

"It's a club that holds a special place in my heart," McGinn told the St Mirren website.

"And to sign on for another two years after achieving promotion this season means a lot to me."

Buddies boss Jack Ross added: "He took a big gamble returning to the club and I'm so pleased he has played such a big part in us achieving what we have."