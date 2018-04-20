Sevilla v Barcelona

Barcelona suffered one of the major Champions League shocks when they lost to Roma

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde says his side "need to learn from" their Champions League exit to Roma when they face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final.

La Liga leaders Barca are strong favourites to beat Sevilla, just as they were to progress against Roma in the quarter-finals before blowing a 4-1 first-leg lead to lose 3-0 in Italy.

"We need to go into this game knowing that we could lose it," Valverde said.

"If you only think you can win it, that's when things start going wrong."

Valverde is hoping for his first trophy as Barca boss, having replaced Luis Enrique last summer.

"We've just had a situation where everyone was tagging us as the favourites and saying the job was already done, and we came unstuck," he said. "We need to learn from that."

Barcelona are looking to win the Spanish Cup for a fourth consecutive season - an achievement only two teams have managed before.

They could complete the domestic double this weekend. If second-placed Atletico Madrid lose to Real Betis on Sunday (19:45 BST), Barcelona will win the La Liga title.

Sevilla have not won in seven games, since their 2-1 win over Manchester United. That run includes a 2-2 draw with Barcelona, who scored twice in the last two minutes.

Midfielder Ever Banega said: "If we are intense on all fronts and focused at every minute, we can definitely do it.

"It is 90 minutes of work. We have to see where we can play, where they might slip up.

"This team is mentally prepared for this game. It's clear that we don't come into the game as we'd want to, but anything can happen in a game and we're going to try and make it happen."