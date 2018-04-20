Big game form boosts Hibs in race for second place, says Paul Hanlon

Paul Hanlon recently signed a new contract to stay with Hibs until 2022

Paul Hanlon hopes Hibernian's record against the Premiership top-six sides this season will give them "the edge" in pursuit of the runners-up spot.

Last season's Championship winners are three points behind second-placed Rangers and Aberdeen after 33 games.

Celtic visit Hibs on Saturday needing one more win to secure the title.

"The top six is all about having that mental strength, with you having to play all the best sides in the league," said defender Hanlon, 28.

"Every game will be very tough. But we've dealt with the big games this season pretty well so far and I'd like to think that would give us the edge.

"We'll have to do it again now, but they are all coming back-to-back now and we need to be ready for each one. That will be the biggest test."

Hanlon echoed his manager Neil Lennon's sentiments about wanting to delay Celtic's title win.

"We want to take something from this game in order to help our own situation, so we're not worrying too much about Celtic winning the league," explained Hanlon.

"It's about us and our push for second place."

Hibs beat Rangers and Hearts twice and Aberdeen and Killie once prior to the Premiership split. After Saturday, Hibs host Kilmarnock, visit Aberdeen and Hearts and finish at home to Rangers.

Both Aberdeen and Rangers go into their respective weekend fixtures against Kilmarnock and Hearts following Scottish Cup semi-final defeats.

"I watched the two games," added Hanlon. "Both Aberdeen and Rangers might have had their confidence dented slightly but it's their job to re-focus and go again in the league.

"Here, though, the whole place is buzzing. There is such a feel-good factor about the place.

"It's up to us as players to keep that going and picking up three points this weekend would be a massive boost ahead of the run-in.

"It would definitely set us up nicely going into the remaining games."