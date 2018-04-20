Quique Sanchez Flores: Former Waford boss dismissed by Espanyol
Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores has been sacked by Spanish club Espanyol after a poor run of form.
The 53-year-old was in his second season in charge of the Barcelona-based club but four defeats in five games has left them 16th in the table.
"The club has taken this decision due to the team's performances," said Espanyol in a statement.
Sanchez Flores was appointed head coach in June 2016, less than a month after the Spaniard left Vicarage Road.
The former Atletico Madrid and Valencia head coach spent just one season in the Premier League, guiding Watford to a 13th-placed finish along with an FA Cup semi-final appearance.
Espanyol beat Champions League semi-finalists Real Madrid in La Liga on 27 February having held league leaders Barcelona to a 1-1 draw on 4 February.
However, they have not scored in their past five league games.
Espanyol are eight points above the relegation zone with five games remaining.
The club's reserve-team coach, David Gallego, will take charge for the remainder of the season.
Espanyol are away to eighth-placed Girona on Sunday (11:00 BST).