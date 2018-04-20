Uefa Youth League: Chelsea to face Barcelona in final

Chelsea won the tournament in 2015 and 2016

Chelsea will face Barcelona in Monday's Uefa Youth League final after beating Porto on penalties in the last four.

Barcelona survived a late Manchester City fightback to prevent an all-English final, winning 5-4 in Nyon.

The Catalan side scored five first-half goals to lead 5-2 at the break, before Lukas Nmecha added his second and Rabbi Matondo scored with 20 minutes to go.

Daishawn Redan and Joshua Grant netted as Chelsea held Porto 2-2 in normal time before winning 5-4 on penalties.

