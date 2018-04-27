Aston Villa v Derby County
John Terry and Jonathan Kodjia could return for Aston Villa as they chase automatic promotion against Derby.
Both missed the 4-0 win at Ipswich last week as a precaution, and Villa are four points behind second-placed Cardiff with two games left.
Axel Tuanzebe (ankle) and Alan Hutton (thigh) are out for the hosts.
Gary Rowett's Derby, who beat Cardiff on Tuesday to move into the final play-off spot, may be unchanged with only Ikechi Anya and Sam Winnall absent.
If Cardiff win at Hull City, Villa will have to settle for a place in the play-offs, irrespective of the result against the Rams, who need five more points to be certain of a top-six finish.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Aston Villa are currently on a 10-game home league winning run against Derby, last failing to beat them in November 1988, a 2-1 defeat.
- The Rams last completed a league double over Villa in the 1988-89 campaign; they won 2-0 at Pride Park earlier this campaign.
- This will be Steve Bruce's seventh home match against Derby in all competitions (W4 L2), with Gary Rowett the seventh different Derby manager he will face in a home game (Davies, Jewell, Clough, Clement, Wassall and McClaren).
- Villa have won each of their last three home league matches without conceding a single goal.
- Derby have only won one of their last eight Championship matches on the road (D4 L3), including losing each of the last two.
- Since making his Villa debut in February, Lewis Grabban has netted seven goals in 13 league games; more than any other player for the club in that time.