Aston Villa v Derby County

John Terry suffered a broken metatarsal in Aston Villa's home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday in November

John Terry and Jonathan Kodjia could return for Aston Villa as they chase automatic promotion against Derby.

Both missed the 4-0 win at Ipswich last week as a precaution, and Villa are four points behind second-placed Cardiff with two games left.

Axel Tuanzebe (ankle) and Alan Hutton (thigh) are out for the hosts.

Gary Rowett's Derby, who beat Cardiff on Tuesday to move into the final play-off spot, may be unchanged with only Ikechi Anya and Sam Winnall absent.

If Cardiff win at Hull City, Villa will have to settle for a place in the play-offs, irrespective of the result against the Rams, who need five more points to be certain of a top-six finish.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 26% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts