Championship
Aston Villa15:00Derby
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Derby County

John Terry
John Terry suffered a broken metatarsal in Aston Villa's home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday in November
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

John Terry and Jonathan Kodjia could return for Aston Villa as they chase automatic promotion against Derby.

Both missed the 4-0 win at Ipswich last week as a precaution, and Villa are four points behind second-placed Cardiff with two games left.

Axel Tuanzebe (ankle) and Alan Hutton (thigh) are out for the hosts.

Gary Rowett's Derby, who beat Cardiff on Tuesday to move into the final play-off spot, may be unchanged with only Ikechi Anya and Sam Winnall absent.

If Cardiff win at Hull City, Villa will have to settle for a place in the play-offs, irrespective of the result against the Rams, who need five more points to be certain of a top-six finish.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 26%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa are currently on a 10-game home league winning run against Derby, last failing to beat them in November 1988, a 2-1 defeat.
  • The Rams last completed a league double over Villa in the 1988-89 campaign; they won 2-0 at Pride Park earlier this campaign.
  • This will be Steve Bruce's seventh home match against Derby in all competitions (W4 L2), with Gary Rowett the seventh different Derby manager he will face in a home game (Davies, Jewell, Clough, Clement, Wassall and McClaren).
  • Villa have won each of their last three home league matches without conceding a single goal.
  • Derby have only won one of their last eight Championship matches on the road (D4 L3), including losing each of the last two.
  • Since making his Villa debut in February, Lewis Grabban has netted seven goals in 13 league games; more than any other player for the club in that time.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC