Nottingham Forest v Bristol City

Nottingham Forest's Lee Tomlin played for Bristol City between January 2016 and July 2017

Nottingham Forest could welcome back striker Daryl Murphy (calf) but may be without defender Joe Worrall (knee) and midfielder David Vaughan (ankle).

Goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon is a doubt because of "personal issues", but forward Lee Tomlin is set to feature against his old club.

Visitors Bristol City hope that Bailey Wright (thigh) is fully fit after he was an unused substitute last week.

Lee Johnson's side are five points below the top six with two games to go.

Bristol City must win and hope other results go their way in order to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

SAM's prediction Home win 34% Draw 27% Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts