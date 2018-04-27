Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
Nottingham Forest could welcome back striker Daryl Murphy (calf) but may be without defender Joe Worrall (knee) and midfielder David Vaughan (ankle).
Goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon is a doubt because of "personal issues", but forward Lee Tomlin is set to feature against his old club.
Visitors Bristol City hope that Bailey Wright (thigh) is fully fit after he was an unused substitute last week.
Lee Johnson's side are five points below the top six with two games to go.
Bristol City must win and hope other results go their way in order to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 34%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 38%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Forest have lost five of their last six league meetings with the Robins (W1), although that one win was at the City Ground last season.
- Bristol City have failed to score in 10 of their last 15 away league trips to Forest, including last season when they were beaten 1-0.
- Aitor Karanka has faced Bristol City twice before, both times in the 2015-16 campaign - he lost both matches as Middlesbrough manager.
- Nottingham Forrest have won back-to-back league games on home soil -as many victories as in their previous 11 games at the City Ground (D2 L7).
- Only Stoke City (12) are currently on a longer winless run away from home than Bristol City in England's top four tiers (11 - D5 L6).
- Marlon Pack has scored in two goals in his last three league games, one more than his overall goal tally for the rest of the season - his only other goal came against Forest in the reverse fixture.