Nottm Forest15:00Bristol City
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City

Lee Tomlin
Nottingham Forest's Lee Tomlin played for Bristol City between January 2016 and July 2017
Nottingham Forest could welcome back striker Daryl Murphy (calf) but may be without defender Joe Worrall (knee) and midfielder David Vaughan (ankle).

Goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon is a doubt because of "personal issues", but forward Lee Tomlin is set to feature against his old club.

Visitors Bristol City hope that Bailey Wright (thigh) is fully fit after he was an unused substitute last week.

Lee Johnson's side are five points below the top six with two games to go.

Bristol City must win and hope other results go their way in order to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

Home win 34%Draw 27%Away win 38%

Match facts

  • Forest have lost five of their last six league meetings with the Robins (W1), although that one win was at the City Ground last season.
  • Bristol City have failed to score in 10 of their last 15 away league trips to Forest, including last season when they were beaten 1-0.
  • Aitor Karanka has faced Bristol City twice before, both times in the 2015-16 campaign - he lost both matches as Middlesbrough manager.
  • Nottingham Forrest have won back-to-back league games on home soil -as many victories as in their previous 11 games at the City Ground (D2 L7).
  • Only Stoke City (12) are currently on a longer winless run away from home than Bristol City in England's top four tiers (11 - D5 L6).
  • Marlon Pack has scored in two goals in his last three league games, one more than his overall goal tally for the rest of the season - his only other goal came against Forest in the reverse fixture.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
