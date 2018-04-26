Sheffield United v Preston North End

Leon Clarke has scored 18 goals for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke may return to the starting line-up when they face Preston North End in a meeting of play-off outsiders.

The 33-year-old missed their defeat by Birmingham City because of a back injury but is now available again.

Preston pair Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington are expected to be fit following hamstring strains.

The defenders both picked up the injuries in their goalless draw against Norwich City on 21 April.

Preston are ninth in the table, four points below sixth-placed Derby, with United two places and one point further back.

SAM's prediction Home win 45% Draw 27% Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts