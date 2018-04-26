Sheffield United v Preston North End
Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke may return to the starting line-up when they face Preston North End in a meeting of play-off outsiders.
The 33-year-old missed their defeat by Birmingham City because of a back injury but is now available again.
Preston pair Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington are expected to be fit following hamstring strains.
The defenders both picked up the injuries in their goalless draw against Norwich City on 21 April.
Preston are ninth in the table, four points below sixth-placed Derby, with United two places and one point further back.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 45%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 28%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have already beaten Preston at Bramall Lane once this season, winning 1-0 in the FA Cup.
- Including play-off matches, Preston have won just one of their last 18 away league visits to Sheffield United (D5 L12), a 1-0 win in September 2013 in League One.
- The Blades are unbeaten in seven league games at Bramall Lane (W4 D3), their best such run of the season so far, but have only won one of the last four (D3).
- Preston have only failed to score in one of their last 10 matches away from home (W5 D3 L2).
- Despite not scoring since February, Billy Sharp's 12 league goals this season have been worth 17 points to the Blades, winning more points for his side than any other player in the competition.
- Preston striking duo Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson have been responsible for netting six of their sides last seven league goals on the road (three each).