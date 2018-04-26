Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Preston
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Preston North End

Leon Clarke has scored 18 goals for Sheffield United this season
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke may return to the starting line-up when they face Preston North End in a meeting of play-off outsiders.

The 33-year-old missed their defeat by Birmingham City because of a back injury but is now available again.

Preston pair Tom Clarke and Paul Huntington are expected to be fit following hamstring strains.

The defenders both picked up the injuries in their goalless draw against Norwich City on 21 April.

Preston are ninth in the table, four points below sixth-placed Derby, with United two places and one point further back.

SAM's prediction
Home win 45%Draw 27%Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have already beaten Preston at Bramall Lane once this season, winning 1-0 in the FA Cup.
  • Including play-off matches, Preston have won just one of their last 18 away league visits to Sheffield United (D5 L12), a 1-0 win in September 2013 in League One.
  • The Blades are unbeaten in seven league games at Bramall Lane (W4 D3), their best such run of the season so far, but have only won one of the last four (D3).
  • Preston have only failed to score in one of their last 10 matches away from home (W5 D3 L2).
  • Despite not scoring since February, Billy Sharp's 12 league goals this season have been worth 17 points to the Blades, winning more points for his side than any other player in the competition.
  • Preston striking duo Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson have been responsible for netting six of their sides last seven league goals on the road (three each).

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
