Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Lucas Joao may be in line for a recall for Sheffield Wednesday

Championship title-winners Wolverhampton Wanderers can pass 100 points if they beat Sheffield Wednesday at Molineux on Saturday.

Ivan Cavaleiro is a doubt after picking up a hamstring strain while defender Ryan Bennett has sustained a knock.

Wednesday defender Jack Hunt will miss the final two games of the campaign with a knee injury.

Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu may start after coming off the bench in the 3-0 win against Reading on 21 April.

Keiren Westwood (groin), Joost van Aken (ankle), Morgan Fox (hamstring), Sam Hutchinson (hernia) and Gary Hooper (hip) all remain sidelined for the Owls. who cannot finish higher than 12th in the Championship.

Wolves, currently on 98 points, would still have one final chance to break the century barrier when they travel to Sunderland for the last game of the season.

SAM's prediction Home win 75% Draw 16% Away win 9%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts