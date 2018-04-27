Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday
- From the section Championship
Championship title-winners Wolverhampton Wanderers can pass 100 points if they beat Sheffield Wednesday at Molineux on Saturday.
Ivan Cavaleiro is a doubt after picking up a hamstring strain while defender Ryan Bennett has sustained a knock.
Wednesday defender Jack Hunt will miss the final two games of the campaign with a knee injury.
Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu may start after coming off the bench in the 3-0 win against Reading on 21 April.
Keiren Westwood (groin), Joost van Aken (ankle), Morgan Fox (hamstring), Sam Hutchinson (hernia) and Gary Hooper (hip) all remain sidelined for the Owls. who cannot finish higher than 12th in the Championship.
Wolves, currently on 98 points, would still have one final chance to break the century barrier when they travel to Sunderland for the last game of the season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 75%
|Draw 16%
|Away win 9%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves have won five of their last six home league games against Sheffield Wednesday (L1) - however, that one defeat was in last season's fixture.
- The Owls have failed to score in seven of their last 10 league meetings with Wolves (W2 D2 L6).
- Wolves have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight league games at home, netting 19 times and conceding just six (W6 D2).
- Sheffield Wednesday have won three of their last four league games on the road (L1), as many as in their previous 18 in the Championship.
- Ruben Neves has bagged four goals from outside the box in 2018, more than any other Championship player. In fact, only Coventry's Marc McNulty (5) has netted more from outside the box since the turn of the year.
- Since returning to the side, Fernando Forestieri has bagged three goals in his last three starts for the Owls.