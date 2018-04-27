Championship
Wolves15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Lucas Joao
Lucas Joao may be in line for a recall for Sheffield Wednesday
Championship title-winners Wolverhampton Wanderers can pass 100 points if they beat Sheffield Wednesday at Molineux on Saturday.

Ivan Cavaleiro is a doubt after picking up a hamstring strain while defender Ryan Bennett has sustained a knock.

Wednesday defender Jack Hunt will miss the final two games of the campaign with a knee injury.

Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu may start after coming off the bench in the 3-0 win against Reading on 21 April.

Keiren Westwood (groin), Joost van Aken (ankle), Morgan Fox (hamstring), Sam Hutchinson (hernia) and Gary Hooper (hip) all remain sidelined for the Owls. who cannot finish higher than 12th in the Championship.

Wolves, currently on 98 points, would still have one final chance to break the century barrier when they travel to Sunderland for the last game of the season.

Match facts

  • Wolves have won five of their last six home league games against Sheffield Wednesday (L1) - however, that one defeat was in last season's fixture.
  • The Owls have failed to score in seven of their last 10 league meetings with Wolves (W2 D2 L6).
  • Wolves have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight league games at home, netting 19 times and conceding just six (W6 D2).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won three of their last four league games on the road (L1), as many as in their previous 18 in the Championship.
  • Ruben Neves has bagged four goals from outside the box in 2018, more than any other Championship player. In fact, only Coventry's Marc McNulty (5) has netted more from outside the box since the turn of the year.
  • Since returning to the side, Fernando Forestieri has bagged three goals in his last three starts for the Owls.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

