Barnsley v Brentford
Barnsley pair Andy Yiadom and Zeki Fryers may return to the squad when the relegation-threatened Championship side face Brentford on Saturday.
They were left out for the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest and the Tykes could be relegated if they fail to beat Brentford and Bolton win.
Brentford will have Alan Judge (hamstring) back after missing two games as they chase a play-off place.
The Bees are three points off the final spot with two games remaining.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 23%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 52%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Tykes have won just one of their last nine league games against Brentford (D5 L3), a 2-0 win at Griffin Park in October 2016.
- The last three league meetings between these sides at Oakwell have ended level.
- Despite being unbeaten in their last three home league matches (W1 D2), Barnsley have dropped more points from leading positions at home than any other side in the Championship this season (16).
- Brentford are unbeaten in their last three league games on their travels (W2 D1), scoring exactly one goal in each game.
- Adam Hammill has taken 62 shots in league games this season, the most of any player yet to net a single league goal.
- In fact, Hammill has also created more chances for team-mates without registering a single league assist than any other player in the Championship this season (54).
- No player has had more shots (including blocks) this season in the Championship than Brentford's Ollie Watkins (139), at least 26 more than any other player.