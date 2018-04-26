Barnsley v Brentford

Andy Yiadom has turned out 31 times for Barnsley this season

Barnsley pair Andy Yiadom and Zeki Fryers may return to the squad when the relegation-threatened Championship side face Brentford on Saturday.

They were left out for the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest and the Tykes could be relegated if they fail to beat Brentford and Bolton win.

Brentford will have Alan Judge (hamstring) back after missing two games as they chase a play-off place.

The Bees are three points off the final spot with two games remaining.

SAM's prediction Home win 23% Draw 25% Away win 52%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts