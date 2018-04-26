Championship
Barnsley15:00Brentford
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Brentford

Andy Yiadom has turned out 31 times for Barnsley this season
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Barnsley pair Andy Yiadom and Zeki Fryers may return to the squad when the relegation-threatened Championship side face Brentford on Saturday.

They were left out for the midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest and the Tykes could be relegated if they fail to beat Brentford and Bolton win.

Brentford will have Alan Judge (hamstring) back after missing two games as they chase a play-off place.

The Bees are three points off the final spot with two games remaining.

Match facts

  • The Tykes have won just one of their last nine league games against Brentford (D5 L3), a 2-0 win at Griffin Park in October 2016.
  • The last three league meetings between these sides at Oakwell have ended level.
  • Despite being unbeaten in their last three home league matches (W1 D2), Barnsley have dropped more points from leading positions at home than any other side in the Championship this season (16).
  • Brentford are unbeaten in their last three league games on their travels (W2 D1), scoring exactly one goal in each game.
  • Adam Hammill has taken 62 shots in league games this season, the most of any player yet to net a single league goal.
  • In fact, Hammill has also created more chances for team-mates without registering a single league assist than any other player in the Championship this season (54).
  • No player has had more shots (including blocks) this season in the Championship than Brentford's Ollie Watkins (139), at least 26 more than any other player.

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

