Championship
Burton15:00Bolton
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers

Damien McCrory (right) came off in the 61st minute of Burton Albion's win against Sunderland
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Burton Albion hope to have defender Damien McCrory fit for their crucial game against relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

McCrory has not trained this week after going off in their win at Sunderland on 21 April with a shoulder injury.

Bolton defender Antonee Robinson (shoulder) and midfielder Filipe Morais (calf) will be assessed for the game.

They are two points above the drop zone and if they win, the Brewers will be relegated to League One.

Victory for the Trotters would also guarantee their place in the Championship for next season if Barnsley fail to beat Brentford.

SAM's prediction
Home win 40%Draw 27%Away win 33%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • This is the first-ever meeting between Burton and Bolton at the Pirelli Stadium.
  • Burton have won both previous meetings in all competitions, two 1-0 wins in the League Cup in August 2015 and the Championship in December this season.
  • The Brewers are looking to win three successive league games for the first time since January 2016.
  • Bolton Wanderers have won just one of their 22 away league matches this season (D9 L12) - the last team that failed to win more than one away game under the current 24 team league format in England's second tier and avoid relegation was Crystal Palace in 2010-11.
  • Lloyd Dyer scored the only goal in the reverse fixture earlier this season, which was his fourth league goal against the Trotters. Only against Birmingham (5) has Dyer netted more often.

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
Top Stories

