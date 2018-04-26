Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers

Damien McCrory (right) came off in the 61st minute of Burton Albion's win against Sunderland

Burton Albion hope to have defender Damien McCrory fit for their crucial game against relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

McCrory has not trained this week after going off in their win at Sunderland on 21 April with a shoulder injury.

Bolton defender Antonee Robinson (shoulder) and midfielder Filipe Morais (calf) will be assessed for the game.

They are two points above the drop zone and if they win, the Brewers will be relegated to League One.

Victory for the Trotters would also guarantee their place in the Championship for next season if Barnsley fail to beat Brentford.

Match facts