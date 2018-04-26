Burton Albion v Bolton Wanderers
Burton Albion hope to have defender Damien McCrory fit for their crucial game against relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
McCrory has not trained this week after going off in their win at Sunderland on 21 April with a shoulder injury.
Bolton defender Antonee Robinson (shoulder) and midfielder Filipe Morais (calf) will be assessed for the game.
They are two points above the drop zone and if they win, the Brewers will be relegated to League One.
Victory for the Trotters would also guarantee their place in the Championship for next season if Barnsley fail to beat Brentford.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first-ever meeting between Burton and Bolton at the Pirelli Stadium.
- Burton have won both previous meetings in all competitions, two 1-0 wins in the League Cup in August 2015 and the Championship in December this season.
- The Brewers are looking to win three successive league games for the first time since January 2016.
- Bolton Wanderers have won just one of their 22 away league matches this season (D9 L12) - the last team that failed to win more than one away game under the current 24 team league format in England's second tier and avoid relegation was Crystal Palace in 2010-11.
- Lloyd Dyer scored the only goal in the reverse fixture earlier this season, which was his fourth league goal against the Trotters. Only against Birmingham (5) has Dyer netted more often.