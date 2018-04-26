Reading v Ipswich Town
On-loan Reading central defender Tommy Elphick is pushing for a return to the side for their home match against Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Elphick, on loan from Aston Villa, could come back into contention after recovering from a knee injury.
Ipswich pair Luke Hyam and Cole Skuse will be assessed ahead of their trip to the Madejski Stadium.
Hyam missed training this week, while Skuse has been ill, but is still expected to travel with the team.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 52%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"Ipswich are a tough side, they were a tough team under Mick McCarthy and Bryan Klug is a man who has been at the club for a long time and knows the club well.
"I've seen some of their performances and they're a dangerous game, so we'll have to take them seriously.
"The magnitude is the same as the Sunderland game for us, we have to win. Recently, other results have gone for us, but we can't keep relying on that.
"If we don't get the result and others do, there's other who can pull us right back into it."
Match facts
- Reading have won each of their last six home league matches against Ipswich.
- The Tractor Boys, 2-0 winners over Reading earlier this season, have not completed a league double over them since the 2008-09 season.
- The Royals are unbeaten in their last five home league matches (W2 D3), while new manager Paul Clement has overseen two wins and a draw in his first three matches at the Madejski Stadium.
- Ipswich town have not lost five league matches in a row away from home since December 2007 under manager Jim Magilton (run of six straight defeats).
- Gareth McCleary has netted four goals against Ipswich in league games, only against Leeds United (6) has he scored more often.
- No side has gained more points from losing positions away from home in the Championship this season than Ipswich Town (11 - also Preston).