Reading v Ipswich Town

Tommy Elphick joined Reading on loan from Aston Villa in January

On-loan Reading central defender Tommy Elphick is pushing for a return to the side for their home match against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Elphick, on loan from Aston Villa, could come back into contention after recovering from a knee injury.

Ipswich pair Luke Hyam and Cole Skuse will be assessed ahead of their trip to the Madejski Stadium.

Hyam missed training this week, while Skuse has been ill, but is still expected to travel with the team.

SAM's prediction Home win 52% Draw 25% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Ipswich are a tough side, they were a tough team under Mick McCarthy and Bryan Klug is a man who has been at the club for a long time and knows the club well.

"I've seen some of their performances and they're a dangerous game, so we'll have to take them seriously.

"The magnitude is the same as the Sunderland game for us, we have to win. Recently, other results have gone for us, but we can't keep relying on that.

"If we don't get the result and others do, there's other who can pull us right back into it."

Match facts