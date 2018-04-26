Championship
Reading15:00Ipswich
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Ipswich Town

Tommy Elphick joined Reading on loan from Aston Villa in January
Tommy Elphick joined Reading on loan from Aston Villa in January
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

On-loan Reading central defender Tommy Elphick is pushing for a return to the side for their home match against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Elphick, on loan from Aston Villa, could come back into contention after recovering from a knee injury.

Ipswich pair Luke Hyam and Cole Skuse will be assessed ahead of their trip to the Madejski Stadium.

Hyam missed training this week, while Skuse has been ill, but is still expected to travel with the team.

SAM's prediction
Home win 52%Draw 25%Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Ipswich are a tough side, they were a tough team under Mick McCarthy and Bryan Klug is a man who has been at the club for a long time and knows the club well.

"I've seen some of their performances and they're a dangerous game, so we'll have to take them seriously.

"The magnitude is the same as the Sunderland game for us, we have to win. Recently, other results have gone for us, but we can't keep relying on that.

"If we don't get the result and others do, there's other who can pull us right back into it."

Match facts

  • Reading have won each of their last six home league matches against Ipswich.
  • The Tractor Boys, 2-0 winners over Reading earlier this season, have not completed a league double over them since the 2008-09 season.
  • The Royals are unbeaten in their last five home league matches (W2 D3), while new manager Paul Clement has overseen two wins and a draw in his first three matches at the Madejski Stadium.
  • Ipswich town have not lost five league matches in a row away from home since December 2007 under manager Jim Magilton (run of six straight defeats).
  • Gareth McCleary has netted four goals against Ipswich in league games, only against Leeds United (6) has he scored more often.
  • No side has gained more points from losing positions away from home in the Championship this season than Ipswich Town (11 - also Preston).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC