Championship
QPR15:00Birmingham
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City

Massimo Luongo has made 39 appearances for Queens Park Rangers this season
Massimo Luongo has made 39 appearances for Queens Park Rangers this season
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

QPR will be without midfielder Massimo Luongo for their game against Birmingham City as he prepares for the World Cup with Australia.

The 25-year-old hopes to be included in the Socceroos' squad for this summer's tournament in Russia and will miss the final two games of the season.

Birmingham midfielder Craig Gardner is expected to recover from a rib injury for the trip to west London.

A win would ensure survival for Blues in the Championship this season.

SAM's prediction
Home win 38%Draw 24%Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • QPR have won six of their last eight league matches against the Blues (D1 L1), winning each of their last two.
  • The Blues have lost three of their last four away league matches against QPR (D1) since a 2-0 win in September 2006.
  • The Hoops have only failed to score in two of their last 33 home league matches, while only Hull City (41) have scored more home goals among sides currently in the bottom half of the Championship than QPR this season (35).
  • Birmingham have lost 15 of their 22 away league matches so far this season - the most they have ever lost in a single Football League campaign under the current 24 team format.
  • Ian Holloway has lost five of his six home league matches against Birmingham as a manager (D1), although he did win a play-off match as Blackpool boss at Bloomfield Road in May 2012.
  • QPR striker Matt Smith has been directly involved in 12 goals in league games in 2018 (five goals, seven assists) - only Adama Traore, James Maddison and Ryan Sessegnon (13 each) have had a hand in more goals in the Championship since the turn of the year.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC