Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City

Massimo Luongo has made 39 appearances for Queens Park Rangers this season

QPR will be without midfielder Massimo Luongo for their game against Birmingham City as he prepares for the World Cup with Australia.

The 25-year-old hopes to be included in the Socceroos' squad for this summer's tournament in Russia and will miss the final two games of the season.

Birmingham midfielder Craig Gardner is expected to recover from a rib injury for the trip to west London.

A win would ensure survival for Blues in the Championship this season.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 24% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

