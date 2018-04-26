Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City
QPR will be without midfielder Massimo Luongo for their game against Birmingham City as he prepares for the World Cup with Australia.
The 25-year-old hopes to be included in the Socceroos' squad for this summer's tournament in Russia and will miss the final two games of the season.
Birmingham midfielder Craig Gardner is expected to recover from a rib injury for the trip to west London.
A win would ensure survival for Blues in the Championship this season.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have won six of their last eight league matches against the Blues (D1 L1), winning each of their last two.
- The Blues have lost three of their last four away league matches against QPR (D1) since a 2-0 win in September 2006.
- The Hoops have only failed to score in two of their last 33 home league matches, while only Hull City (41) have scored more home goals among sides currently in the bottom half of the Championship than QPR this season (35).
- Birmingham have lost 15 of their 22 away league matches so far this season - the most they have ever lost in a single Football League campaign under the current 24 team format.
- Ian Holloway has lost five of his six home league matches against Birmingham as a manager (D1), although he did win a play-off match as Blackpool boss at Bloomfield Road in May 2012.
- QPR striker Matt Smith has been directly involved in 12 goals in league games in 2018 (five goals, seven assists) - only Adama Traore, James Maddison and Ryan Sessegnon (13 each) have had a hand in more goals in the Championship since the turn of the year.