Hull15:00Cardiff
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Cardiff City

Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor
Allan McGregor has been linked with Rangers after five years with Hull City
Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor is set to play for Hull despite being linked with a summer move to Rangers.

The Tigers are boosted by the return to training of Adama Diomande, while Fikayo Tomori, Kamil Grosicki and Abel Hernandez are pushing to start.

Midfielders Aron Gunnarsson and Callum Paterson are expected to be fit for promotion-chasing Cardiff.

And on-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, Kenneth Zohore and Craig Bryson could all be recalled.

Wales defender Jazz Richards has returned to full training following a long-term ankle problem, but is unlikely to feature.

Match facts

  • The Tigers have lost just one of their last nine home league matches against Cardiff (W5 D3), a 2-0 reverse in February 2011.
  • The Bluebirds have lost three of their last four league games against Hull, but won 1-0 earlier this season.
  • Nigel Adkins has lost four of his last five matches against Neil Warnock in all competitions (W1).
  • Warnock, however, is winless in his last six away league visits to Hull (D2 L4) and lost 5-1 in his last match there in May 2016 with Rotherham United.
  • The Tigers have lost just two of their last 12 home league matches (W4 D6), but did lose 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday last time out at the KCOM Stadium.
  • Since their 13-game unbeaten run between January and the beginning of April, Cardiff have lost three of their last five Championship games (W2), including a 3-1 away defeat against Derby County last time out.
  • Harry Wilson has been directly involved in five of Hull's last nine league goals at home (two goals, three assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
