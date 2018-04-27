Hull City v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor is set to play for Hull despite being linked with a summer move to Rangers.
The Tigers are boosted by the return to training of Adama Diomande, while Fikayo Tomori, Kamil Grosicki and Abel Hernandez are pushing to start.
Midfielders Aron Gunnarsson and Callum Paterson are expected to be fit for promotion-chasing Cardiff.
And on-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, Kenneth Zohore and Craig Bryson could all be recalled.
Wales defender Jazz Richards has returned to full training following a long-term ankle problem, but is unlikely to feature.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Tigers have lost just one of their last nine home league matches against Cardiff (W5 D3), a 2-0 reverse in February 2011.
- The Bluebirds have lost three of their last four league games against Hull, but won 1-0 earlier this season.
- Nigel Adkins has lost four of his last five matches against Neil Warnock in all competitions (W1).
- Warnock, however, is winless in his last six away league visits to Hull (D2 L4) and lost 5-1 in his last match there in May 2016 with Rotherham United.
- The Tigers have lost just two of their last 12 home league matches (W4 D6), but did lose 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday last time out at the KCOM Stadium.
- Since their 13-game unbeaten run between January and the beginning of April, Cardiff have lost three of their last five Championship games (W2), including a 3-1 away defeat against Derby County last time out.
- Harry Wilson has been directly involved in five of Hull's last nine league goals at home (two goals, three assists).