Hull City v Cardiff City

Allan McGregor has been linked with Rangers after five years with Hull City

Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor is set to play for Hull despite being linked with a summer move to Rangers.

The Tigers are boosted by the return to training of Adama Diomande, while Fikayo Tomori, Kamil Grosicki and Abel Hernandez are pushing to start.

Midfielders Aron Gunnarsson and Callum Paterson are expected to be fit for promotion-chasing Cardiff.

And on-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, Kenneth Zohore and Craig Bryson could all be recalled.

Wales defender Jazz Richards has returned to full training following a long-term ankle problem, but is unlikely to feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 27% Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts