Norwich City v Leeds United

Wes Hoolahan joined Norwich City from Blackpool in 2008

Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan could make his final home appearance for the club when they play Leeds United at Carrow Road.

The 35-year-old, who has played 351 games for the Canaries, is to end his stay after 10 years.

Leeds United will be without defender Gaetano Berardi, who is currently serving a five-match suspension.

Adam Forshaw came on late in their win against Barnsley following a calf problem, and could feature again.

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 24% Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

