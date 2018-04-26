Norwich City v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan could make his final home appearance for the club when they play Leeds United at Carrow Road.
The 35-year-old, who has played 351 games for the Canaries, is to end his stay after 10 years.
Leeds United will be without defender Gaetano Berardi, who is currently serving a five-match suspension.
Adam Forshaw came on late in their win against Barnsley following a calf problem, and could feature again.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 24%
|Away win 21%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich, who lost 3-2 at Carrow Road against Leeds last season, have not lost back-to-back home league games against the Whites since September 1973.
- Leeds have not completed a league double over the Canaries since the 1980-81 season, when the teams both competed in the top flight.
- The Canaries have failed to score in four of their last six league games at home, winning two, drawing two and losing two. In fact only at St Andrews (41) and Deepdale (46) have fewer goals been scored than at Carrow Road in the Championship this season (47).
- Leeds United last lost four away league games on the bounce back in April 2014 under manager Brian McDermott.
- This will be Paul Heckingbottom's third visit to Carrow Road, but first as Leeds United boss. He drew 1-1 when in charge of Barnsley earlier this season back in November.
- Leeds Defender Pontus Jansson has scored twice in his three league games against Norwich, including netting the equaliser in his side's victory at Carrow Road last season and the winner at Elland Road earlier this season.