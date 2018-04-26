Championship
Norwich15:00Leeds
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Leeds United

Wes Hoolahan joined Norwich City from Blackpool in 2008
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan could make his final home appearance for the club when they play Leeds United at Carrow Road.

The 35-year-old, who has played 351 games for the Canaries, is to end his stay after 10 years.

Leeds United will be without defender Gaetano Berardi, who is currently serving a five-match suspension.

Adam Forshaw came on late in their win against Barnsley following a calf problem, and could feature again.

SAM's prediction
Home win 55%Draw 24%Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Norwich, who lost 3-2 at Carrow Road against Leeds last season, have not lost back-to-back home league games against the Whites since September 1973.
  • Leeds have not completed a league double over the Canaries since the 1980-81 season, when the teams both competed in the top flight.
  • The Canaries have failed to score in four of their last six league games at home, winning two, drawing two and losing two. In fact only at St Andrews (41) and Deepdale (46) have fewer goals been scored than at Carrow Road in the Championship this season (47).
  • Leeds United last lost four away league games on the bounce back in April 2014 under manager Brian McDermott.
  • This will be Paul Heckingbottom's third visit to Carrow Road, but first as Leeds United boss. He drew 1-1 when in charge of Barnsley earlier this season back in November.
  • Leeds Defender Pontus Jansson has scored twice in his three league games against Norwich, including netting the equaliser in his side's victory at Carrow Road last season and the winner at Elland Road earlier this season.

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

