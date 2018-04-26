Middlesbrough v Millwall
Middlesbrough will have striker Patrick Bamford back as they look to seal a Championship play-off spot when they face Millwall.
Bamford missed their win at Derby after suffering a head injury in the victory over Bristol City the week before.
Millwall will be without striker Tim Cahill after being given a three-match ban for violent conduct.
Cahill was charged on video evidence after elbowing Ryan Fredericks in their 3-0 home defeat by Fulham.
Victory would guarantee a play-off place for fifth-placed Boro, while Millwall are currently seventh and two points below Derby County.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 50%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough's only win in their last five home league meetings with Millwall (D1 L3) was in their last match at the Riverside, a 3-0 win in March 2015.
- The Lions are without a clean sheet in their last 10 league matches against Middlesbrough, last keeping one in a 1-0 win in November 2010.
- Boro have won six of their last seven league games at home (L1), including each of the last two.
- Millwall are unbeaten in their last nine away league matches (W7 D2) - if the Lions avoid defeat, they will equal their club record of 10 consecutive league games unbeaten on the road set in both 1921/22 and 1988/89.
- Tony Pulis hasn't faced Millwall since January 2007, a 2-0 win for Stoke in the FA Cup third round.
- The last time Pulis lost to Millwall - a 3-1 defeat as Stoke manager in April 2003 - current Lions boss Neil Harris scored the opening goal.