Championship
Middlesbrough17:30Millwall
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Millwall

Patrick Bamford has scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Middlesbrough this season
Patrick Bamford has scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Middlesbrough this season
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Middlesbrough will have striker Patrick Bamford back as they look to seal a Championship play-off spot when they face Millwall.

Bamford missed their win at Derby after suffering a head injury in the victory over Bristol City the week before.

Millwall will be without striker Tim Cahill after being given a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Cahill was charged on video evidence after elbowing Ryan Fredericks in their 3-0 home defeat by Fulham.

Victory would guarantee a play-off place for fifth-placed Boro, while Millwall are currently seventh and two points below Derby County.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 26%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough's only win in their last five home league meetings with Millwall (D1 L3) was in their last match at the Riverside, a 3-0 win in March 2015.
  • The Lions are without a clean sheet in their last 10 league matches against Middlesbrough, last keeping one in a 1-0 win in November 2010.
  • Boro have won six of their last seven league games at home (L1), including each of the last two.
  • Millwall are unbeaten in their last nine away league matches (W7 D2) - if the Lions avoid defeat, they will equal their club record of 10 consecutive league games unbeaten on the road set in both 1921/22 and 1988/89.
  • Tony Pulis hasn't faced Millwall since January 2007, a 2-0 win for Stoke in the FA Cup third round.
  • The last time Pulis lost to Millwall - a 3-1 defeat as Stoke manager in April 2003 - current Lions boss Neil Harris scored the opening goal.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff442681067392886
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Derby4419141165461971
7Millwall4418151155431269
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest44157224962-1352
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley44814224568-2338
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC