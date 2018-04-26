Middlesbrough v Millwall

Patrick Bamford has scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Middlesbrough this season

Middlesbrough will have striker Patrick Bamford back as they look to seal a Championship play-off spot when they face Millwall.

Bamford missed their win at Derby after suffering a head injury in the victory over Bristol City the week before.

Millwall will be without striker Tim Cahill after being given a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Cahill was charged on video evidence after elbowing Ryan Fredericks in their 3-0 home defeat by Fulham.

Victory would guarantee a play-off place for fifth-placed Boro, while Millwall are currently seventh and two points below Derby County.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 26% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts