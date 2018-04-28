Oxford United v Rochdale
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|44
|28
|10
|6
|87
|28
|59
|94
|2
|Blackburn
|44
|27
|12
|5
|80
|38
|42
|93
|3
|Shrewsbury
|44
|25
|11
|8
|59
|37
|22
|86
|4
|Rotherham
|44
|23
|7
|14
|71
|51
|20
|76
|5
|Charlton
|44
|19
|11
|14
|57
|50
|7
|68
|6
|Scunthorpe
|43
|17
|16
|10
|60
|49
|11
|67
|7
|Plymouth
|43
|18
|11
|14
|54
|51
|3
|65
|8
|Portsmouth
|44
|19
|6
|19
|55
|55
|0
|63
|9
|Peterborough
|44
|16
|13
|15
|66
|58
|8
|61
|10
|Bradford
|43
|18
|7
|18
|55
|63
|-8
|61
|11
|Blackpool
|44
|15
|14
|15
|59
|53
|6
|59
|12
|Southend
|44
|16
|11
|17
|56
|62
|-6
|59
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|44
|16
|9
|19
|59
|65
|-6
|57
|14
|Doncaster
|43
|13
|15
|15
|52
|51
|1
|54
|15
|Fleetwood
|44
|15
|9
|20
|57
|66
|-9
|54
|16
|Oxford Utd
|44
|14
|11
|19
|58
|63
|-5
|53
|17
|Gillingham
|44
|12
|16
|16
|44
|52
|-8
|52
|18
|Wimbledon
|43
|13
|11
|19
|44
|55
|-11
|50
|19
|Rochdale
|44
|10
|18
|16
|47
|55
|-8
|48
|20
|Walsall
|43
|12
|12
|19
|51
|63
|-12
|48
|21
|Oldham
|44
|11
|15
|18
|56
|73
|-17
|48
|22
|Northampton
|44
|12
|10
|22
|41
|74
|-33
|46
|23
|MK Dons
|44
|10
|12
|22
|42
|67
|-25
|42
|24
|Bury
|44
|7
|11
|26
|38
|69
|-31
|32
