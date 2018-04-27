Newport County v Cambridge United

Josh Sheehan featured for 71 minutes against Accrington before feeling fatigued having returned from a long term injury

Newport will assess midfielder Josh Sheehan before their final home game of the season against Cambridge.

Scot Bennett, who has signed a new deal, is out with a foot injury.

Barry Corr returns to the Cambridge squad after sitting out the midweek goalless draw at Morecambe.

Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov could feature again after making his debut and Cambridge should be able to name a full bench after only having a 16-man squad in midweek.

Cambridge only named five substitutes on Tuesday, but the availability of youngsters Tom Knowles and Matt Foy could allow them a full complement of seven this time around.