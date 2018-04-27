League Two
Newport15:00Cambridge
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Cambridge United

Josh Sheehan
Josh Sheehan featured for 71 minutes against Accrington before feeling fatigued having returned from a long term injury

Newport will assess midfielder Josh Sheehan before their final home game of the season against Cambridge.

Scot Bennett, who has signed a new deal, is out with a foot injury.

Barry Corr returns to the Cambridge squad after sitting out the midweek goalless draw at Morecambe.

Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov could feature again after making his debut and Cambridge should be able to name a full bench after only having a 16-man squad in midweek.

Cambridge only named five substitutes on Tuesday, but the availability of youngsters Tom Knowles and Matt Foy could allow them a full complement of seven this time around.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th April 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • LutonLuton Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00BarnetBarnet
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00ExeterExeter City
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington442861075433290
2Luton442412891454684
3Wycombe4422121076591778
4Exeter442381362511177
5Notts County4421131070462476
6Lincoln City4420141063461774
7Coventry442181558461271
8Mansfield4417171063491468
9Swindon44197186465-164
10Carlisle441615135952763
11Colchester441613155351261
12Cambridge441613155058-861
13Newport431515135355-260
14Crawley441610185663-758
15Stevenage441313185763-652
16Cheltenham441312196565051
17Crewe44155245873-1550
18Port Vale441114194860-1247
19Yeovil441211215671-1547
20Forest Green44138235371-1847
21Morecambe44918174155-1445
22Grimsby441112213765-2845
23Barnet441010244265-2340
24Chesterfield4398264578-3335
View full League Two table

Top Stories