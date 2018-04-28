League Two
Morecambe15:00Barnet
Venue: Globe Arena

Morecambe v Barnet

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington442861075433290
2Luton442412891454684
3Wycombe4422121076591778
4Exeter442381362511177
5Notts County4421131070462476
6Lincoln City4420141063461774
7Coventry442181558461271
8Mansfield4417171063491468
9Swindon44197186465-164
10Carlisle441615135952763
11Colchester441613155351261
12Cambridge441613155058-861
13Newport431515135355-260
14Crawley441610185663-758
15Stevenage441313185763-652
16Cheltenham441312196565051
17Crewe44155245873-1550
18Port Vale441114194860-1247
19Yeovil441211215671-1547
20Forest Green44138235371-1847
21Morecambe44918174155-1445
22Grimsby441112213765-2845
23Barnet441010244265-2340
24Chesterfield4398264578-3335
View full League Two table

Top Stories