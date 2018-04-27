Motherwell v Dundee

Motherwell are unbeaten against Dundee so far this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Motherwell are confident forward Curtis Main will overcome a wrist injury to play in Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee.

Nadir Ciftci remains a doubt and Andy Rose, George Newell, Peter Hartley, Craig Tanner and Ellis Plummer are out.

Josh Meekings is expected to miss out for Dundee because of a back injury.

Roarie Deacon has recovered quicker than expected from a thigh problem and could feature, but Matt Henvey and Marcus Haber are both out.

MATCH STATS

Motherwell have won two of their past three Scottish Premiership matches against Dundee - as many victories as in their previous 14 top-flight games against them.

The Dark Blues are unbeaten in their previous four trips to Fir Park, losing just one of their past eight visits.

Motherwell are without a win in their previous six league games, drawing each of their previous two 0-0 - the Steelmen have never had three consecutive Premiership goalless draws.

Dundee ended a run of six league games without a victory last time out against St Johnstone and last won back-to-back league games in December.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson: "I don't have a squad like [Scottish Cup final opponents] Celtic that I can change five players and they are all international players that are coming in; I don't have that luxury.

"We have built a lot of momentum. We can win games when we play at an intensity and when we don't, we lose games.

"So it is hard to turn it on and off like a tap in training. You can't do that.

"I have asked them to be a little bit careful in 50-50 tackles; they don't listen anyway. It is intense, it is competitive.

"We have got to two finals and we are seventh in the league based on what we have done.

"So why all of a sudden am I going to change it? I'm not going to change it."

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I always try to look upwards and St Johnstone and Motherwell are above us.

"We have had two of those sides to face right off the bat, and I'm always of the mind that I like to catch people.

"Targets are good and you should always try and achieve the highest possible finish.

"Of course Motherwell are in our sights, but we will need to be at our best."