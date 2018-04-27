St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Thistle have won at McDiarmid Park twice in all competitions this term

St Johnstone have an unchanged squad for the encounter with Partick Thistle but strikers David McMillan and Callum Hendry are both nearing comebacks.

Murray Davidson completes a two-match suspension for Saints, who are a point behind seventh-placed Motherwell.

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has no fresh injuries concerns as his side look to move away from the relegation play-off place.

Midfielder Stuart Bannigan remains a long-term absentee for the Jags.

MATCH STATS

St Johnstone have lost back-to-back league games against Partick Thistle, having won four of their previous five against them in the top flight.

Thistle have won four of their past six league trips to St Johnstone and also won at McDiarmid Park in this season's League Cup.

Saints have lost just one of their previous five league games on home soil, this after having lost six of their previous eight games in Perth.

The Jags ended a winless run of nine league games by beating Hamilton 2-1 last time out, but have failed to win back-to-back league games this season, last doing so over a year ago in March 2017 (three straight wins).

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "There was disappointment after losing last weekend at Dundee but in football you have to move on quickly and we've done that.

"Having players come back from injury definitely does give things a little boost and it's great to have them back on the training pitch."

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny: "The most important thing at the moment is to prepare for every game and do the same as we did last week; it was a much better performance last Saturday [in the 2-1 win over Hamilton] and finally we got the three points.

"We need to build on that and try to get as many points as we can before the end of the season.

"We have won games before but if we don't win the next one or don't perform well then it doesn't mean anything."