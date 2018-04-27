Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Hibs and Killie have drawn their past two meetings

Hibernian have Darren McGregor, Scott Allan and Marvin Bartley back in their squad for the visit of Kilmarnock.

David Gray has resumed training after an Achilles injury but is not ready for a comeback, while keeper Ross Laidlaw remains out with a shoulder problem.

Kilmarnock, seven points behind Hibs, welcome back winger Jordan Jones, Youssouf Mulumbu and Gordon Greer.

Youngsters Innes Cameron and Iain Wilson join Rory McKenzie and Steven Smith on the sidelines.

Victory would move Hibs level on points with Rangers, who face Celtic on Sunday.

MATCH STATS

Hibernian are unbeaten in their past three Scottish Premiership matches against Kilmarnock, losing just one of their previous 11 games against them in the competition.

However, Killie have avoided defeat in each of their past two trips to face Hibs in the league, losing just one of their previous four matches at Easter Road.

Hibernian are currently enjoying a 10-game unbeaten run in the Premiership, their longest unbeaten run in the top flight since going a club record 12 consecutive games without defeat between September and December 2009.

Kilmarnock's home defeat by Aberdeen last weekend ended an 11-game unbeaten run for Killie - they last lost consecutive league games in August.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn: "I know you don't get any medals for finishing second but in this league this year, it's a right good opportunity to do something really special.

"I think it's incredible really that we are even in contention.

"I think we have an outside chance, we are still underdogs, but the manager stresses how close we are to achieving something special for this club."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "My main concern is consolidating fifth, which would be a remarkable achievement considering where we were in October [bottom].

"It will be tough though.

"Hibs were excellent last week against Celtic and were worthy winners - but they have been showing they are a good side all season and that's why Neil is my choice for manager of the year."