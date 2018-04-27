Hamilton Academical v Ross County

Hamilton are three points ahead of Ross County

Hamilton Academical have four first-team players back in action for the visit of bottom side Ross County.

Antonio Rojano and Darian MacKinnon return from suspension and both Ali Crawford and Georgios Sarris are fit.

Suspended duo Xavier Tomas and Scott McMann join the injured Alex Gogic and Darren Jamieson on the sidelines.

Ross County have no fresh injury worries, but with Christopher Routis being assessed, captain Andrew Davies is likely to return.

Sean Kelly remains a long-term absentee and Greg Tansey has returned to training following a groin injury.

Victory would lift Accies six points clear of County, with three games left, while the visitors could move above their hosts on goal difference if they win at the Superseal Stadium.

MATCH STATS

Despite avoiding defeat in their previous two Scottish Premiership games against Ross County, Hamilton Academical have won just two of their past 12 against them in the top flight.

The Staggies have won just one of their six trips to Hamilton in the Premiership, winning 3-1 back in December 2015.

Hamilton have lost six consecutive league games for the third time in the club's history.

However, Ross County themselves have won just one of their past eight league games.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hamilton midfielder Darren Lyon: "We believe we can stay up, but it would be something special because of everything that has gone on at the club this year.

"We're a tight group. We have been in this sort of position a few times now and we know what it takes and what we need to do to get ourselves out of it.

"Everything comes into play - mentality, hard work.

"It would be a massive three points, especially because there's only four games and they are running out pretty fast. We have to make sure we take the points and get safe.

"They have picked up a wee bit of form and been getting decent results so we know it's going to be a tough game, they are fighting for their lives as well. We just need to go out there and do more."

County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Our message was clear: we concentrate on ourselves and take care of our own business.

"We are not so concerned with what other teams are doing or what their fixtures are, the main emphasis is on what we have to do.

"We have a plan and we have a challenge ahead of us. We know what it will take to get us out of this position.

"It just so happens with our point (against Motherwell last week) and the result in the Partick Thistle game that we are a win away from Hamilton, so that's another positive spin that can be put on the situation."