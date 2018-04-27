Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Glenn Murray missed a penalty in last December's reverse fixture, a game that ended scoreless.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley defender Ben Mee remains sidelined with a shin injury but winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou is available after a hamstring problem.

Steven Defour, Robbie Brady and Scott Arfield are all long-term absentees.

Brighton are again without midfielder Davy Propper, who serves the final match of a three-game suspension for his red card against Huddersfield.

Manager Chris Hughton reported no fresh injury concerns, with Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak the only other absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "Burnley and Brighton both stand on the cusp of superb achievements.

"The Clarets could secure a Europa League place this weekend, depending on results elsewhere, while promoted Brighton are inching towards Premier League survival.

"The two clubs are beacons to struggling sides down the divisions. Burnley were very nearly relegated from the Football League in 1987, as were Brighton a decade later, and both were also close to going out of business.

"It may be nervy times for these clubs and their supporters at present but, regardless of where they finish the season, they can be proud of the progress that has been made in recent years."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "You look at this season for different reasons, what the players have achieved. There's been so many good things. You enjoy the work and the constant striving to be successful for you, your staff and players.

"You still have to pull your head out of the sand once in a while and acknowledge what you've done, a lot has been delivered."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "It certainly feels good to have the points in the bag and we would certainly rather be in the position we have than having to chase those points, but we know we have work to do still.

"Everybody is aware of the challenge we have, with the magnitude of the games we have (left this season).

"But we will go into every game trying to get points and believing we can get points and until we are in a position where we are over the line, then of course you can't rest easy."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Clarets need four more points from their final three games to be mathematically certain of finishing at least seventh and qualifying for Europe, and I am backing them to get three of those on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last four meetings have all ended in draws.

Brighton are unbeaten in seven league matches against Burnley and have conceded only four goals during this run (W3, D4).

The Seagulls have won four times and lost just once in their last seven league visits to Turf Moor.

Burnley's last victory over the Seagulls was 1-0 Championship triumph in April 2012.

Burnley

Burnley have won five and lost just one of their last seven fixtures.

The Clarets have scored in each of their last eight matches but only kept one clean sheet.

There have only been eight goals scored in the first half of Burnley's last 14 Premier League games.

Burnley's tally of 15 home league goals is the lowest in the division.

Sean Dyche won his first fixture against Brighton, whilst in charge of Watford, but is winless in seven subsequent matches against them.

Ashley Barnes has scored in six of his last eight league games, and Chris Wood has four goals in seven appearances.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are winless in five Premier League games since beating Arsenal 2-1 in early March (D2, L3).

They are without a clean sheet in 13 matches.

Albion are winless in 10 away league games since beating Swansea in November and have failed to score in seven of those matches (D3, L7).

Brighton have scored nine away goals, a joint low with West Brom, and are yet to find the net north of London.

The Seagulls have failed to score in 15 of their 34 league games, with only Huddersfield (18) failing to score more often.

Chris Hughton is unbeaten in all five league matches as a manager against Burnley (W2, D3).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 46% Probability of away win: 27%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.